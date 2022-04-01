Punknews to release world's first physical NFT

After roughly a year and a half of research, Punknews is pleased to announce that it will release the world's first physical non-fungible token ("NFT") later this month.

While numerous punk artists have released digital NFTS, Punknews is honored to say that we are introducing a tangible, 1 of 1 NFT. The NFT itself is lovingly embedded in an artisanal cut of Fleetwood Mac's Rumours (Target 2021 pressing). The NFT is further made unique as the previous owner, apparently named "Billy", used his inimitable and outsider artist touch to draw facial hair on Stevie Nicks and to illuminate fart lines coming from Mick Fleetwood's behind. Additionally, to secure this item and to cement it as the only NFT issued by Punknews, we have added an embossed Punknews logo on the front cover (please note, we accidentally ripped the sticker during application).

As with all NFTS, the Punknews NFT is uniquely identifiable in that it is associated with a solution set derived from an algorithm or equation. The equation we used to generate the solution set was "2+5."

We expect to announce the start of bidding later this month. Opening bids are expected to start at $3,000,000, or one copy of Misftis Cool/Cough single. We will issue more info as we get closer to the release date.

(Please note that we do not actually know what an NFT is. If we got it wrong, please post in the comments, which we always take very seriously).