Watch the new video by Moonraker!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new lyric video from So Cal based punks Moonraker! The video was directed and edited by Hot Katsu Video. David Green said of the song,



“'Mouth Full of Rust' is about a specific kind of loneliness that can occur in a room full of people you know. The disconnect of things being weird between you and the people you care about and how much it can weigh on you.”

The song is off their upcoming album The Forest due out May 13 via Tiny Dragon Music/Bearded Punk Records/Bypolar Records/No Time Records which you can pre-order right here. Check out the video below.