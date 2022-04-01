Screaming Females release Selecter cover

Screaming Females are streaming their cover of The Selecter's "On my Radio." the band stated: "Early on in the pandemic we got asked to cover a 1980s punk rock song for a special edition release of the comic What's the Furthest Place From Here. Mike immediately said "We should do a ska song" to which Jarrett replied "Cool. It should be The Selecter" followed quickly with Marissa stating "Great. Let's do On My Radio." It happened over the course of about 30 seconds. I don't know if we have ever made such a quick decision as a band. Many people are familiar with The Specials but The Selecter should be just as renowned. Their first string of singles and first LP are legendary and Pauline Black's live performances, as captured in Dance Craze, are absolutely transcendent."

You can hear the song below. The band's last album was All at Once in 2018.