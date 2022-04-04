Municipal Waste announce new album, release “Grave Dive”

by Em Moore
Municipal Waste have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Electrified Brain and will be out July 1 via Nuclear Blast. The band have also released a new single called "Grave Dive". Municipal Waste will be touring with Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, and Spy in May and released Slime and Punishment in 2017. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Electrified Brain Tracklist
01. Electrified Brain
02. Demoralizer
03. Last Crawl
04. Grave Dive
05. The Bite
06. High Speed Steel
07. Thermonuclear Protection
08. Blood Vessel / Boat Jail
09. Crank The Heat
10. Restless And Wicked
11. Ten Cent Beer Night
12. Barreled Rage
13. Putting On Errors
14. Paranormal Janitor