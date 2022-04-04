Municipal Waste announce new album, release “Grave Dive”

Municipal Waste have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Electrified Brain and will be out July 1 via Nuclear Blast. The band have also released a new single called "Grave Dive". Municipal Waste will be touring with Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, and Spy in May and released Slime and Punishment in 2017. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Electrified Brain Tracklist

01. Electrified Brain

02. Demoralizer

03. Last Crawl

04. Grave Dive

05. The Bite

06. High Speed Steel

07. Thermonuclear Protection

08. Blood Vessel / Boat Jail

09. Crank The Heat

10. Restless And Wicked

11. Ten Cent Beer Night

12. Barreled Rage

13. Putting On Errors

14. Paranormal Janitor