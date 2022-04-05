Fresh announce new album, release “Babyface”

by Em Moore
Fresh have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Raise Hell and will be out July 1 via Specialist Subject and Get Better Records. The band have also released a new single, "Babyface". Fresh will be touring the UK and Ireland with Jeff Rosenstock starting later this month and released their EP The Summer I Got Good At Guitar in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Raise Hell Tracklist
1. Our Love
2. Babyface
3. Going to Bed
4. Sleepover
5. Fuck Up
6. Deer in the Headlights
7. Pls Don't Cry
8. We All Know (Blondie)
9. I Know I'm Just A Phase To You
10. Why Do I