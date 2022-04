13 hours ago by Em Moore

Cancer Bats have released a new song. The song is called "Pressure Mind" and is off their upcoming album Psychic Jailbreak due out April 15 via New Damage Records/Bat Skull Records. Cancer Bats will be touring Western Canada later this month and will be touring with The Anti-Queens in The Anti-Queens in May. The band released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Check out the song below.