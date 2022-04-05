Cliffdiver announce US tour dates

Cliffdiver have announced US tour dates for this spring. Carpool and Goalkeeper will be playing on select dates. Cliffdiver will be releasing their new album Exercise Your Demons on May 6 and released At Your Own Risk in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 27The VanguardTulsa, OK (w/Carpool)
May 28The SinkholeSt. Louis, MO (w/Carpool)
May 29One27 MainMorgantown, KY (w/Carpool)
May 30The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA (w/Carpool)
Jun 01DC9Washington, DC (w/Carpool)
Jun 03PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA (w/Carpool)
Jun 04The PalladiumWorcester, MA
Jun 05The BroadwayBrooklyn, NY (w/Carpool)
Jun 07RednawaMiddletown, CT (w/Carpool)
Jun 10Karl HallWilkes-Barre, PA (w/Carpool)
Jun 11Bug JarRochester, NY (w/Carpool)
Jun 13Black ForgePittsburgh, PA
Jun 14Southgate RevivalNewport, KY (w/Goalkeeper)
Jun 15The BasementNashville, TN (w/Goalkeeper)
Jun 1889th StreetOklahoma City, OK (w/Goalkeeper)