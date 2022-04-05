Cliffdiver have announced US tour dates for this spring. Carpool and Goalkeeper will be playing on select dates. Cliffdiver will be releasing their new album Exercise Your Demons on May 6 and released At Your Own Risk in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 27
|The Vanguard
|Tulsa, OK (w/Carpool)
|May 28
|The Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MO (w/Carpool)
|May 29
|One27 Main
|Morgantown, KY (w/Carpool)
|May 30
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA (w/Carpool)
|Jun 01
|DC9
|Washington, DC (w/Carpool)
|Jun 03
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Carpool)
|Jun 04
|The Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|Jun 05
|The Broadway
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Carpool)
|Jun 07
|Rednawa
|Middletown, CT (w/Carpool)
|Jun 10
|Karl Hall
|Wilkes-Barre, PA (w/Carpool)
|Jun 11
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY (w/Carpool)
|Jun 13
|Black Forge
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jun 14
|Southgate Revival
|Newport, KY (w/Goalkeeper)
|Jun 15
|The Basement
|Nashville, TN (w/Goalkeeper)
|Jun 18
|89th Street
|Oklahoma City, OK (w/Goalkeeper)