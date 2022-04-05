Wild Rose Hardcore Festival has announced their lineup for 2022. The festival will take place August 19 at Union Hall in Edmonton, Alberta and August 20 at Legion No. 1 in Calgary, Alberta. Knocked Loose, Zulu, Inclination, and Trench will be playing on both days. Mortality Rate, Punitive Damage, Juice, Meantime, and Sealed Fate will be playing on August 19. Serration, World of Pleasure, Set Straight, Broken Vow, and A Mourning Star will be playing August 20. Tickets are now on sale. Check out the flyer below.
Previous StoryCave In: "Blinded By A Blaze"
Next StoryTeenage Fanclub: "I Left A Light On"
Knocked Loose, Zulu, Inclination, Trench, Punitive Damage, more to play Wild Rose Hardcore Fest
Koyo sign to Pure Noise Records, release "Ten Digits Away" video
Knocked Loose/Movements/Kublai Khan/KOYO (US)
Every Time I Die, Scowl, Drug Church, more added to Outbreak Fest 2022
Turnstile, The Chats, Nervus, and more added to 2000trees 2022
Every Time I Die announce line up for holiday shows
Outbreak Fest announces 2022 lineup
Sound and Fury Festival announce 2020 line-up
Furnace Fest announce more bands
Jera On Air announce 2020 festival line up