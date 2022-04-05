Knocked Loose, Zulu, Inclination, Trench, Punitive Damage, more to play Wild Rose Hardcore Fest

Wild Rose Hardcore Festival has announced their lineup for 2022. The festival will take place August 19 at Union Hall in Edmonton, Alberta and August 20 at Legion No. 1 in Calgary, Alberta. Knocked Loose, Zulu, Inclination, and Trench will be playing on both days. Mortality Rate, Punitive Damage, Juice, Meantime, and Sealed Fate will be playing on August 19. Serration, World of Pleasure, Set Straight, Broken Vow, and A Mourning Star will be playing August 20. Tickets are now on sale. Check out the flyer below.