RIVALS: "Dark Matter"
RIVALS have released a video for their new song "Dark Matter". The video was directed by Christian Lawrence. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally. RIVALS will be touring the US next month and released Sad Looks Pretty on Me in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.

Apr 05The RoxyDenver, CO (w/Ashland, Josh Lambert, Ethan Cutkosky)
Apr 06Rye Room Bourbon TheaterLincoln, NE (w/Ashland, Josh Lambert, Ethan Cutkosky)
Apr 07Beat KitchenChicago, IL (w/Ashland, Josh Lambert, Ethan Cutkosky)
Apr 0919 NorthWashington, PA
Apr 10House of Blues (Cambridge Room)Cleveland, OH (w/Ashland, Josh Lambert, Ethan Cutkosky)
Apr 13The HollowAlbany, NY
Apr 14The LHorseheads, NY
Apr 15KingslandBrooklyn, NY
Apr 17LovedraftsHarrisburgh, PA
Apr 20The Broad BerryRichmond, VA
Apr 21Scandals LiveVirginia Beach, VA
Apr 24VinylAtlanta, GA
Apr 25The EndNashville, TN