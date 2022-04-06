RIVALS: “Dark Matter”

by Em Moore
RIVALS have released a video for their new song "Dark Matter". The video was directed by Christian Lawrence. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally. RIVALS will be touring the US next month and released Sad Looks Pretty on Me in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 05
|The Roxy
|Denver, CO (w/Ashland, Josh Lambert, Ethan Cutkosky)
|Apr 06
|Rye Room Bourbon Theater
|Lincoln, NE (w/Ashland, Josh Lambert, Ethan Cutkosky)
|Apr 07
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (w/Ashland, Josh Lambert, Ethan Cutkosky)
|Apr 09
|19 North
|Washington, PA
|Apr 10
|House of Blues (Cambridge Room)
|Cleveland, OH (w/Ashland, Josh Lambert, Ethan Cutkosky)
|Apr 13
|The Hollow
|Albany, NY
|Apr 14
|The L
|Horseheads, NY
|Apr 15
|Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|Apr 17
|Lovedrafts
|Harrisburgh, PA
|Apr 20
|The Broad Berry
|Richmond, VA
|Apr 21
|Scandals Live
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Apr 24
|Vinyl
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 25
|The End
|Nashville, TN