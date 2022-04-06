Dead Kennedys announce East Coast tour (US)

Dead Kennedys announce East Coast tour (US)
by Tours

Dead Kennedys have announced East Coast tour dates for this June. The Venomous Pinks and Nekromantix will be joining them on all dates. The Dead Kennedys lineup is East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride, D.H. Peligro, and Skip. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 08Big Night LiveBoston, MA
Jun 09Brooklyn BowlBrooklyn, NY
Jun 10Anchor Rock ClubAtlantic City, NJ
Jun 12Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD
Jun 14Headliners Music HallLouisville, KY
Jun 15Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleNashville, TN
Jun 16Heaven at The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Jun 18Jannus LiveSt. Petersburg, FL
Jun 19Revolution LiveFt. Lauderdale, FL