Dead Kennedys have announced East Coast tour dates for this June. The Venomous Pinks and Nekromantix will be joining them on all dates. The Dead Kennedys lineup is East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride, D.H. Peligro, and Skip. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 08
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA
|Jun 09
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jun 10
|Anchor Rock Club
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Jun 12
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|Jun 14
|Headliners Music Hall
|Louisville, KY
|Jun 15
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
|Nashville, TN
|Jun 16
|Heaven at The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 18
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jun 19
|Revolution Live
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL