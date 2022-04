26 minutes ago by Em Moore

Halifax punks Future Girls have announced that they will be releasing an EP. It is called Year Long Winter and features 5 tracks as well as art by Paul Atwood. It will be out May 6 via Tarantula Tapes and Dirt Cult Records. The band lineup is Matty Grace, Heather Grant, Becca Dalley, and Dewayne Shanks. Future Girls released Motivation Problems in 2018.