GILT announces spring tour (US)

GILT
by Tours

GILT have announced US tour dates for this spring. They will be supporting Mannequin Pussy on a handful of dates. GILT will be releasing their EP Conceit on May 6 via Smartpunk Records and will be touring Europe and the UK this May and June. The band released their EP In Windows, Through Mirrors in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 02High DiveGainesville, FL (supporting Mannequin Pussy)
May 03GrampsMiami, FL (supporting Mannequin Pussy)
May 04CrowbarTampa, FL (supporting Mannequin Pussy)
May 05Atlanta UndergroundAtlanta, GA
May 06DrkmttrNashville, TN
May 07TBDIndianapolis, IN
May 08Burlington BarChicago, IL
May 11Mr. RobotoPittsburgh, PA
May 12SovereignBrooklyn, NY
May 13TBDNew Haven, CT
May 14AlchemyProvidence, RI
May 15Massapequa VFW HallMassapequa, NY
May 18Marlton Training CenterMarlton, NJ
May 19TBDNew Brunswick, NJ
May 20Luigi's MansionPhiladelphia, PA
May 21Onle VibesWashington, DC