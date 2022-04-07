GILT have announced US tour dates for this spring. They will be supporting Mannequin Pussy on a handful of dates. GILT will be releasing their EP Conceit on May 6 via Smartpunk Records and will be touring Europe and the UK this May and June. The band released their EP In Windows, Through Mirrors in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 02
|High Dive
|Gainesville, FL (supporting Mannequin Pussy)
|May 03
|Gramps
|Miami, FL (supporting Mannequin Pussy)
|May 04
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL (supporting Mannequin Pussy)
|May 05
|Atlanta Underground
|Atlanta, GA
|May 06
|Drkmttr
|Nashville, TN
|May 07
|TBD
|Indianapolis, IN
|May 08
|Burlington Bar
|Chicago, IL
|May 11
|Mr. Roboto
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 12
|Sovereign
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 13
|TBD
|New Haven, CT
|May 14
|Alchemy
|Providence, RI
|May 15
|Massapequa VFW Hall
|Massapequa, NY
|May 18
|Marlton Training Center
|Marlton, NJ
|May 19
|TBD
|New Brunswick, NJ
|May 20
|Luigi's Mansion
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 21
|Onle Vibes
|Washington, DC