Check out the new track by Purple Witch of Culver!
Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Purple Witch of Culver!

Composed of Sarah Safaie and Evan Taylor, the group crafts art-rock that is sometimes kicking… and sometimes very challenging. Their new tune, "Themes from servant's Hall," is built off a renaissance era plink before twisting into some early Pink Floyd madness.Speaking about the track, Safaie says, "“Theme from the Servant’s Hall is a criticism of today’s unraveling and feudalistic world.”

You can check out quiet rage below.