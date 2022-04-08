Soul Glo announce spring tour (US)

Soul Glo have announced American tour dates for this May. The band released their album Diaspora Problems last month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 08The CamelRichmond, VA
May 09Snug HarborCharlotte, NC
May 10Drk MttrNashville, TN
May 11GrowlersMemphis, TN
May 12Andy'sDenton, TX
May 13Oblivion AccessAustin, TX
May 14Hattiesburg Community ArtsHattiesburg, MS
May 15The FirehouseBirmingham, AL
May 16MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
May 17PinhookDurham, NC
May 18Holy FrijolesBaltimore, MD