Soul Glo have announced American tour dates for this May. The band released their album Diaspora Problems last month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 08
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA
|May 09
|Snug Harbor
|Charlotte, NC
|May 10
|Drk Mttr
|Nashville, TN
|May 11
|Growlers
|Memphis, TN
|May 12
|Andy's
|Denton, TX
|May 13
|Oblivion Access
|Austin, TX
|May 14
|Hattiesburg Community Arts
|Hattiesburg, MS
|May 15
|The Firehouse
|Birmingham, AL
|May 16
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|May 17
|Pinhook
|Durham, NC
|May 18
|Holy Frijoles
|Baltimore, MD