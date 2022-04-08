Mean Jeans release surprise digital EP

Today, Mean Jeans released a surprise digital EP. It's called Hits from the Bog and features three unreleased tracks from their debut FAT release, Tight New Dimension. That's out now on digital platforms. The band is also about to head out on tour with The Chats and Thick. You can see those dates below.
Mean Jeans Tour Dates:
14 Apr 2022 in Phoenix, AZ, US @ Crescent Ballroom w/ The Chats
15 Apr 2022 in Los Angeles, CA, US @ The Echo w/ THICK
16 Apr 2022 in Berkeley, CA, US @ UC Theatre w/ The Chats
17 Apr 2022 in Roseville, CA, US @ Goldfield Trading Post w/ The Chats
19 Apr 2022 in Ventura, CA, US @ Ventura Music Hall w/ The Chats
20 Apr 2022 in Santa Cruz, CA, US @ The Catalyst Atrium w/ The Chats
23 Apr 2022 in San Diego, CA, US @ House of Blues w/ The Chats
25 Apr 2022 in El Paso, TX, US @ Lowbrow Palace w/ The Chats
26 Apr 2022 in Houston, TX, US @ The Bronze Peacock w/ The Chats
27 Apr 2022 in Austin, TX, US @ Emo's w/ The Chats
28 Apr 2022 in Dallas, TX, US @ Cambridge Room w/ The Chats
30 Apr 2022 in Nashville, TN, US @ Basement East w/ The Chats
1 May 2022 in Atlanta, GA, US @ Buckhead Theatre w/ The Chats
3 May 2022 in Columbia, SC, US @ The Senate w/ The Chats
4 May 2022 in Baltimore, MD, US @ Baltimore Sound Stage w/ The Chats
5 May 2022 in Boston, MA, US @ Paradise Rock Club w/ The Chats
6 May 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA, US @ Jergels w/ The Chats
7 May 2022 in Brooklyn, NY, US @ Warsaw w/ The Chats
8 May 2022 in Philadelphia, PA, US @ The Foundry w/ The Chats
10 May 2022 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Foufounes Electrique w/ The Chats
11 May 2022 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Velvet Underground w/ The Chats
12 May 2022 in Cleveland, OH, US @ Grog Shop w/ The Chats
13 May 2022 in Louisville, KY, US @ Zanzibar w/ The Chats
14 May 2022 in Chicago, IL, US @ House of Blues w/ The Chats
15 May 2022 in St. Paul, MN, US @ Amsterdam Bar w/ The Chats
17 May 2022 in Lawrence, KS, US @ The Bottleneck w/ The Chats
18 May 2022 in Omaha, NE, US @ Slowdown w/ The Chats
20 May 2022 in Denver, CO, US @ Marquis Theatre w/ The Chats
21 May 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT, US @ Kilby Court w/ THICK
22 May 2022 in Boise, ID, US @ The Shredder
25 May 2022 in Seattle, WA, US @ El Corazon w/ The Chats
26 May 2022 in Portland, OR, US @ Crystal Ballroom w/ The Chats
27 May 2022 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Hollywood Theatre w/ The Chats