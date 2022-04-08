Mean Jeans release surprise digital EP

Mean Jeans Tour Dates:

14 Apr 2022 in Phoenix, AZ, US @ Crescent Ballroom w/ The Chats

15 Apr 2022 in Los Angeles, CA, US @ The Echo w/ THICK

16 Apr 2022 in Berkeley, CA, US @ UC Theatre w/ The Chats

17 Apr 2022 in Roseville, CA, US @ Goldfield Trading Post w/ The Chats

19 Apr 2022 in Ventura, CA, US @ Ventura Music Hall w/ The Chats

20 Apr 2022 in Santa Cruz, CA, US @ The Catalyst Atrium w/ The Chats

23 Apr 2022 in San Diego, CA, US @ House of Blues w/ The Chats

25 Apr 2022 in El Paso, TX, US @ Lowbrow Palace w/ The Chats

26 Apr 2022 in Houston, TX, US @ The Bronze Peacock w/ The Chats

27 Apr 2022 in Austin, TX, US @ Emo's w/ The Chats

28 Apr 2022 in Dallas, TX, US @ Cambridge Room w/ The Chats

30 Apr 2022 in Nashville, TN, US @ Basement East w/ The Chats

1 May 2022 in Atlanta, GA, US @ Buckhead Theatre w/ The Chats

3 May 2022 in Columbia, SC, US @ The Senate w/ The Chats

4 May 2022 in Baltimore, MD, US @ Baltimore Sound Stage w/ The Chats

5 May 2022 in Boston, MA, US @ Paradise Rock Club w/ The Chats

6 May 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA, US @ Jergels w/ The Chats

7 May 2022 in Brooklyn, NY, US @ Warsaw w/ The Chats

8 May 2022 in Philadelphia, PA, US @ The Foundry w/ The Chats

10 May 2022 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Foufounes Electrique w/ The Chats

11 May 2022 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Velvet Underground w/ The Chats

12 May 2022 in Cleveland, OH, US @ Grog Shop w/ The Chats

13 May 2022 in Louisville, KY, US @ Zanzibar w/ The Chats

14 May 2022 in Chicago, IL, US @ House of Blues w/ The Chats

15 May 2022 in St. Paul, MN, US @ Amsterdam Bar w/ The Chats

17 May 2022 in Lawrence, KS, US @ The Bottleneck w/ The Chats

18 May 2022 in Omaha, NE, US @ Slowdown w/ The Chats

20 May 2022 in Denver, CO, US @ Marquis Theatre w/ The Chats

21 May 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT, US @ Kilby Court w/ THICK

22 May 2022 in Boise, ID, US @ The Shredder

25 May 2022 in Seattle, WA, US @ El Corazon w/ The Chats

26 May 2022 in Portland, OR, US @ Crystal Ballroom w/ The Chats

27 May 2022 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Hollywood Theatre w/ The Chats