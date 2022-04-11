Cloakroom announce spring tour

by Tours

Cloakroom have announced tour dates for this May. The band released their album Dissolution Wave earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 07Big Room BarColumbus, OH
May 08DrkmttrNashville, TN
May 09The EarlAtlanta, GA
May 10Static Age RecordsAsheville, NC
May 11Neighborhood TheatreCharlotte, NC
May 12Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD
May 13Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PA
May 14Desertfest NYCQueens, NY
May 15TBATBA
May 16SoniaBoston, MA
May 17Bar Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QC
May 18Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
May 19The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
May 20Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
May 21HealerIndianapolis, IN
May 22Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI