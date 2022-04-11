Cloakroom have announced tour dates for this May. The band released their album Dissolution Wave earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 07
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|May 08
|Drkmttr
|Nashville, TN
|May 09
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|May 10
|Static Age Records
|Asheville, NC
|May 11
|Neighborhood Theatre
|Charlotte, NC
|May 12
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|May 13
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 14
|Desertfest NYC
|Queens, NY
|May 15
|TBA
|TBA
|May 16
|Sonia
|Boston, MA
|May 17
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC
|May 18
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|May 19
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|May 20
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|May 21
|Healer
|Indianapolis, IN
|May 22
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI