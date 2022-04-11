Hans Gruber and the Die Hards announce new album, release video

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called With a Vengeance and will be out May 3 via Ska Punk International. The band have also released a video for their new song "Nothing Like a Good Old Fashioned Witch Hunt". Hans Gruber and the Die Hards released Hans Gruber and the Die Hards 2 in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.