Hans Gruber and the Die Hards announce new album, release video

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called With a Vengeance and will be out May 3 via Ska Punk International. The band have also released a video for their new song "Nothing Like a Good Old Fashioned Witch Hunt". Hans Gruber and the Die Hards released Hans Gruber and the Die Hards 2 in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
With a Vengeance Tracklist
1. Nothing Like a Good Old Fashioned Witch Hunt
2. No No Bronto
3. My Friend Chuck
4. Vril Society
5. No Outside Tanks
6. Time, I Don't Want It Anymore
7. Blood on the Walls
8. Brazil
9. Let's Drive Everywhere
10. An Old Man Like Me
11. Monster of Walgren Lake
12. Credit Cards are a Product of Satan
13. Dandruff
14. You’re Being Watched
15. Squatcore (feat. Adam Davis)
16. Praise to the Algorithm