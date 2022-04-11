Hans Gruber and the Die Hards announce new album, release video

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called With a Vengeance and will be out May 3 via Ska Punk International. The band have also released a video for their new song "Nothing Like a Good Old Fashioned Witch Hunt". Hans Gruber and the Die Hards released Hans Gruber and the Die Hards 2 in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

With a Vengeance Tracklist

1. Nothing Like a Good Old Fashioned Witch Hunt

2. No No Bronto

3. My Friend Chuck

4. Vril Society

5. No Outside Tanks

6. Time, I Don't Want It Anymore

7. Blood on the Walls

8. Brazil

9. Let's Drive Everywhere

10. An Old Man Like Me

11. Monster of Walgren Lake

12. Credit Cards are a Product of Satan

13. Dandruff

14. You’re Being Watched

15. Squatcore (feat. Adam Davis)

16. Praise to the Algorithm