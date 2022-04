15 hours ago by Em Moore

The Linda Lindas have recorded a session with NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. The session was shot at the Cypress Park Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library where they performed "Racist, Sexist Boy" last year. The band played "Growing Up", "Talking To Myself", "Why", "Cuantas Veces", and "Racist, Sexist Boy". The Linda Lindas released their album Growing Up earlier this month. Check out the full session below.