Pears have released a video for their song "Naptime". The video was shot by David Reiling, John Rash, Claire Rayes, and Bret Lovetro and edited by John Rash and David Reiling. It was filmed at Parisite Skatepark in New Orleans in June 2021. The song is off their album PEARS that was released in 2020. Pears will be touring the US starting again next week. Check out the video below.