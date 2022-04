12 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal based punks La Sécurité, made up of members from Choses Sauvages, Laurence-Anne, Jesuslesfilles, Silver Dapple, and Punk Explosion, have released a video for their new song "Suspens". The video was shot by Félix Bélisle and Melissa Di Menna. This is the band's first single and is out now via Mothland. Check out the video below.