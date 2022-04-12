Chubby and The Gang announce US tour dates

Chubby And The Gang
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Chubby and The Gang have announced tour dates for the US this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15. Chubby and The Gang released The Mutts Nuts in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 16Pitchfork Music Fest 2022Chicago, IL
Jul 17Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Jul 19Brighton Music HallAllston, MA
Jul 20Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
Jul 22Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA
Jul 23Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Jul 24Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA