Chubby and The Gang have announced tour dates for the US this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15. Chubby and The Gang released The Mutts Nuts in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 16
|Pitchfork Music Fest 2022
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 17
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 19
|Brighton Music Hall
|Allston, MA
|Jul 20
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Jul 22
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 23
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 24
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA