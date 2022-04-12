Melvins to tour this summer

by John Gentile
The Melvins are touring this summer. The band will be supported by Helms Alee and Harsh mellow. It's dubbed the "Electric roach tour". You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|June 15
|Long Beach, CA
|Alex’s Bar
|June 16
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy & Harriet’s
|June 18
|Tucson, AZ
|Club Congress
|June 21
|New Orleans, LA
|One Eyed Jack’s
|June 22
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn
|June 23
|Knoxville, TN
|Bijou Theatre
|June 24
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat’s Cradle
|June 25
|Richmond, VA
|The Broadberry
|June 27
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|June 28
|Providence, RI
|Fete Music Hall
|June 29
|Syracuse, NY
|The Westcott Theatre
|July 1
|Bethlehem, PA
|Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
|July 2
|Huntington, WV
|The Loud
|July 3
|Detroit, MI
|El Club
|July 5
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|July 6
|Davenport, IA
|Racoon Motel
|July 7
|Des Moines, IA
|Wooly’s
|July 8
|Minneapolis, MN
|Grumpy’s
|July 9
|Fargo, ND
|The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
|July 10
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Icon Lounge
|July 12
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Metro Music Hall
|July 14
|Bozeman, MT
|The ELM
|July 15
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory
|July 16
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|July 17
|Eugene, OR
|Sessions Music Hall
|July 19
|Roseville, CA
|Goldfield Trading Post
|July 20
|Berkeley, CA
|Cornerstone Berkeley