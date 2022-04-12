Melvins to tour this summer

Melvins to tour this summer
by

The Melvins are touring this summer. The band will be supported by Helms Alee and Harsh mellow. It's dubbed the "Electric roach tour". You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
June 15Long Beach, CAAlex’s Bar
June 16Pioneertown, CAPappy & Harriet’s
June 18Tucson, AZClub Congress
June 21New Orleans, LAOne Eyed Jack’s
June 22Birmingham, ALSaturn
June 23Knoxville, TNBijou Theatre
June 24Carrboro, NCCat’s Cradle
June 25Richmond, VAThe Broadberry
June 27Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom
June 28Providence, RIFete Music Hall
June 29Syracuse, NYThe Westcott Theatre
July 1Bethlehem, PAMusikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
July 2Huntington, WVThe Loud
July 3Detroit, MIEl Club
July 5Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloon
July 6Davenport, IARacoon Motel
July 7Des Moines, IAWooly’s
July 8Minneapolis, MNGrumpy’s
July 9Fargo, NDThe Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
July 10Sioux Falls, SDIcon Lounge
July 12Salt Lake City, UTThe Metro Music Hall
July 14Bozeman, MTThe ELM
July 15Spokane, WAKnitting Factory
July 16Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre
July 17Eugene, ORSessions Music Hall
July 19Roseville, CAGoldfield Trading Post
July 20Berkeley, CACornerstone Berkeley

Image