Dead Tired announce album, release two new songs

by Em Moore
Dead Tired have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Satan Will Follow You Home and will be out July 8 via New Damage Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Domestic" and audio for "New World Pigs". The video was directed by Andrew Friesen. Dead Tired released Full Vol. in 2019. Check out the video, song, and tracklist below.
Satan Will Follow You Home Tracklist
1. Predatory Loans
2. Show Me A Sign
3. SWFYH
4. Breakfast Of Participants
5. Vast Lethality
6. Tyrants Palace
7. Creeping Dread
8. New World Pigs
9. Aging Out
10. Domestic