NOBRO and The OBGMs have announced Canadian tour dates for this summer. The bands will split headlining with NOBRO headlining the first three shows and The OBGMs headlining the last three. Tickets go on sale this Friday. NOBRO released their EP Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar earlier this year and spoke to Punknews about it in February. The OBGMs released The Ends in 2020. Check out the dates below.