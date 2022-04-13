Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Frantic City festival has announced the lineup for 2022. Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Murder City Devils, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket From The Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr, and Control Top will be playing. Fred Armisen will be hosting the festival. Frantic City will take place September 24 at the Orange Loop Amphitheater in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Check out the poster below.