M(h)aol release “Desperation” video, announce tour dates

by Em Moore
M(h)aol have released a video for their song "Desperation". The video was directed, shot, and edited by Zoë Greenway. The song is off their 2021 EP Gender Studies. M(h)aol also announced tour dates for this spring and summer. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 23
|Supersonic
|Paris, FR
|Apr 26
|Dolans
|Limerick, IE (supporting Shellac)
|Apr 27
|The Button Factory
|Dublin, IE (supporting Shellac)
|Apr 28
|The Button Factory
|Dublin, IE (supporting Shellac)
|Jun 16
|Hidden Door
|Edinburgh, UK
|Jun 17-19
|Body and Soul Festival
|Westmeath, IE
|Jun 21
|The Black Box
|Belfast, NI
|Jul 15-16
|Welcome To The Village
|Leeuwarden, NL
|Jul 17
|Valkhof Festival
|Nijmegen, NL
|Jul 19
|The Grace
|London, UK
|Jul 20
|Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK
|Aug 18-21
|Green Man Festival
|Brecon Beacons, Wales
|Aug 23
|The Louisiana
|Bristol, UK
|Aug 24
|The Castle Hotel
|Manchester, UK
|Aug 26
|Zerox
|Newcastle, UK
|Aug 28
|Raw Power
|London, UK
|Sep 1-4
|End of The Road
|Salisbury, UK