M(h)aol release “Desperation” video, announce tour dates

M(h)aol
by

M(h)aol have released a video for their song "Desperation". The video was directed, shot, and edited by Zoë Greenway. The song is off their 2021 EP Gender Studies. M(h)aol also announced tour dates for this spring and summer. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 23SupersonicParis, FR
Apr 26DolansLimerick, IE (supporting Shellac)
Apr 27The Button FactoryDublin, IE (supporting Shellac)
Apr 28The Button FactoryDublin, IE (supporting Shellac)
Jun 16Hidden DoorEdinburgh, UK
Jun 17-19Body and Soul FestivalWestmeath, IE
Jun 21The Black BoxBelfast, NI
Jul 15-16Welcome To The VillageLeeuwarden, NL
Jul 17Valkhof FestivalNijmegen, NL
Jul 19The GraceLondon, UK
Jul 20Prince AlbertBrighton, UK
Aug 18-21Green Man FestivalBrecon Beacons, Wales
Aug 23The LouisianaBristol, UK
Aug 24The Castle HotelManchester, UK
Aug 26ZeroxNewcastle, UK
Aug 28Raw PowerLondon, UK
Sep 1-4End of The RoadSalisbury, UK