4 hours ago by Em Moore

The Venomous Pinks have released a video for their new song "Apothecary Ailment". The video was filmed at Dutchman Park in Apache Junction, Arizona and was shot and edited by Alexander Thomas. The song is off their upcoming album Vita Mors due out June 3 via SBAM Records. The Venomous Pinks will be touring the US with Dead Kennedys in June and released their EP Based On A True Story in 2021. Check out the video below.