L7 have announced that they will be re-issuing 1992's Bricks Are Heavy for the album's 30th anniversary. The album was digitally remastered by Howie Weinberg and will be out September 30 via Licorice Pizza Records. The band have also announced North American tour dates for this fall. They will be playing Bricks Are Heavy in full on each date. L7 released Scatter The Rats in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.