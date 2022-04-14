L7 announce 'Bricks Are Heavy' 30th anniversary re-issue and tour

L7 announce 'Bricks Are Heavy' 30th anniversary re-issue and tour
by Tours

L7 have announced that they will be re-issuing 1992's Bricks Are Heavy for the album's 30th anniversary. The album was digitally remastered by Howie Weinberg and will be out September 30 via Licorice Pizza Records. The band have also announced North American tour dates for this fall. They will be playing Bricks Are Heavy in full on each date. L7 released Scatter The Rats in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

Bricks Are Heavy Tracklist

1. Wargasm

2. Scrap

3. Pretend We’re Dead

4. Diet Pill

5. Everglade

6. Slide

7. One More Thing

8. Mr. Integrity

9. Monster

10. Shitlist

11. This Ain’t Pleasure

DateVenueCity
Oct 03Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Oct 04Masquerade (Heaven)Atlanta, GA
Oct 06Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Oct 07WarsawBrooklyn, NY
Oct 09Big Night LiveBoston, MA
Oct 10Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 12Opera HouseToronto, ON
Oct 13Newport Music HallColumbus, OH
Oct 14Saint Andrew's HallDetriot, MI
Oct 15MetroChicago, IL
Oct 17First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
Oct 19SummitDenver, CO
Oct 22Rickshaw TheatreVanouver, BC
Oct 23Neptune TheatreSeattle, WA
Oct 24Revolution HallPortland, OR
Oct 27Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA
Oct 28Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA