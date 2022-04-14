L7 have announced that they will be re-issuing 1992's Bricks Are Heavy for the album's 30th anniversary. The album was digitally remastered by Howie Weinberg and will be out September 30 via Licorice Pizza Records. The band have also announced North American tour dates for this fall. They will be playing Bricks Are Heavy in full on each date. L7 released Scatter The Rats in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
Bricks Are Heavy Tracklist
1. Wargasm
2. Scrap
3. Pretend We’re Dead
4. Diet Pill
5. Everglade
6. Slide
7. One More Thing
8. Mr. Integrity
9. Monster
10. Shitlist
11. This Ain’t Pleasure
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 03
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Oct 04
|Masquerade (Heaven)
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 06
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Oct 07
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 09
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA
|Oct 10
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 12
|Opera House
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 13
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH
|Oct 14
|Saint Andrew's Hall
|Detriot, MI
|Oct 15
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 17
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 19
|Summit
|Denver, CO
|Oct 22
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vanouver, BC
|Oct 23
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 24
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|Oct 27
|Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 28
|Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA