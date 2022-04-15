High Vis release “Talk For Hours” video

by Em Moore
High Vis have released a video for their new single "Talk For Hours". The video was directed and edited by Jonah West. The band will be releasing an album later this year via Dais Records. High Vis released No Sense No Feeling in 2019. Check out the video below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 16
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK (w/Nothing)
|Apr 17
|Dead Wax
|Birmingham, UK (w/Nothing)
|Apr 18
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK (w/Nothing)
|Apr 19
|The Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK (w/Nothing)
|Apr 20
|Audio
|Glasgow, UK (w/Nothing)
|Apr 22
|The Dome
|London, UK (w/Nothing)
|Jun 25
|Outbreak Fest at Bowlers Exhibition Centre
|Manchester, UK
|Aug 15
|Underworld
|London, UK (w/Fiddlehead, Militarie Gun)
|Nov 10
|Underworld
|London, UK (w/The Chisel, Ironed Out, Nekra)