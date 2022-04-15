High Vis release “Talk For Hours” video

High Vis have released a video for their new single "Talk For Hours". The video was directed and edited by Jonah West. The band will be releasing an album later this year via Dais Records. High Vis released No Sense No Feeling in 2019. Check out the video below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 16Green Door StoreBrighton, UK (w/Nothing)
Apr 17Dead WaxBirmingham, UK (w/Nothing)
Apr 18ExchangeBristol, UK (w/Nothing)
Apr 19The Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK (w/Nothing)
Apr 20AudioGlasgow, UK (w/Nothing)
Apr 22The DomeLondon, UK (w/Nothing)
Jun 25Outbreak Fest at Bowlers Exhibition CentreManchester, UK
Aug 15UnderworldLondon, UK (w/Fiddlehead, Militarie Gun)
Nov 10UnderworldLondon, UK (w/The Chisel, Ironed Out, Nekra)