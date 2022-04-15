Two new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are up now!

Episode #585 sees the crew talking about Spring Slamdown 2, the upcoming Summer Soiree 5, the new song from Bauhaus, The Chats' electrifying new video, Steve Ignorant covering David Bowie, and Lesibu Grand's energetic new video. Hyperska, Limp Bizkit, PUP's new video, and much more are also discussed.

In episode #586 John is joined by record seller, band dude, and archivist Chris Haug. They discuss record collecting, archiving live shows, playing in bands, selling records, and much more.

Check out both episodes below!