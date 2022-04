Podcast 23 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #587 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Tyler-Simone of Lesibu Grand stops by the podcast to talk about the band's new singles, the Atlanta scene, the importance of your mental mindset, the Oscars slap, genre, and much more. John, Hallie, and Em also discuss the Furnace Fest lineup, the new single from LucĂ­a y los Alfileres, Otoboke Beaver's new video, Roxy Music's upcoming tour, and much more. Check out the episode below!