Young Guv announces 'GUV IV', releases video

by Em Moore
Young Guv has announced a details for a new album. It is called GUV IV and will be out June 24 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. A video for "Change Your Mind" with James Matthew VII has also been released. Young Guv released GUV III earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.
GUV IV Tracklist
Too Far Gone
Change Your Mind
Sign From God
Overcome
Love Me Don't Leave Me
Cry 2 Sleep
Cold InThe Summer
Maybe I Should Luv Somebody Else
Helium
Nervous Around U
No Where At All
Wind In My Blood