Young Guv announces 'GUV IV', releases video
Young Guv has announced a details for a new album. It is called GUV IV and will be out June 24 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. A video for "Change Your Mind" with James Matthew VII has also been released. Young Guv released GUV III earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.

GUV IV Tracklist

Too Far Gone

Change Your Mind

Sign From God

Overcome

Love Me Don't Leave Me

Cry 2 Sleep

Cold InThe Summer

Maybe I Should Luv Somebody Else

Helium

Nervous Around U

No Where At All

Wind In My Blood