Billy Bragg has announced a US and Canada tour for this fall. Alice Phoebe Lou will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22. Billy Bragg released The Million Things That Never Happened in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 27
|The Buckhead
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 28
|Carolina Theatre of Durham
|Durham, NC
|Sep 30
|Lincoln Theatre
|Washington, DC
|Oct 01
|Keswick
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 02
|Town Hall
|New York, NY
|Oct 04
|Vogel
|Redbank, NJ
|Oct 05
|Ridgefield Playhouse
|Ridgefield, CT
|Oct 07
|The United Theatre
|Westerly, RI
|Oct 08
|The Wilbur
|Boston, MA
|Oct 09
|Academy of Music
|Nothampton, MA
|Oct 11
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|Troy, NY
|Oct 13
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 14
|Royal Oak
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 16
|The Vic
|Chicago, IL