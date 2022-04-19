Billy Bragg (Canada & US)

Billy Bragg has announced a US and Canada tour for this fall. Alice Phoebe Lou will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22. Billy Bragg released The Million Things That Never Happened in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 27The BuckheadAtlanta, GA
Sep 28Carolina Theatre of DurhamDurham, NC
Sep 30Lincoln TheatreWashington, DC
Oct 01KeswickPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 02Town HallNew York, NY
Oct 04VogelRedbank, NJ
Oct 05Ridgefield PlayhouseRidgefield, CT
Oct 07The United TheatreWesterly, RI
Oct 08The WilburBoston, MA
Oct 09Academy of MusicNothampton, MA
Oct 11Troy Savings Bank Music HallTroy, NY
Oct 13Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Oct 14Royal OakDetroit, MI
Oct 16The VicChicago, IL