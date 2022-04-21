Viagra Boys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Cave World and will be out July 8 via Year0001. The band have also released a video for their new song "Ain't No Thief". The video was directed by SNASK. Viagra Boys released Welfare Jazz in 2021. The band announced a US tour with Shame and Kills Birds. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.