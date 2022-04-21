Viagra Boys announce album, release video and US tour dates

Viagra Boys
by Tours

Viagra Boys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Cave World and will be out July 8 via Year0001. The band have also released a video for their new song "Ain't No Thief". The video was directed by SNASK. Viagra Boys released Welfare Jazz in 2021. The band announced a US tour with Shame and Kills Birds. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Cave World Tracklist

1. Baby Criminal

2. Cave Hole

3. Troglodyte

4. Punk Rock Loser

5. Creepy Crawlers

6. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis

7. Globe Earth

8. Ain´t No Thief

9. Big Boy

10. ADD

11. Human Error

12. Return To Monkey

DateVenueCity
Sep 26The CatalystSanta Cruz, CA (no Kills Birds)
Sep 27The New ParishOakland, CA (no Kills Birds)
Sep 28The Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CA (no Kills Birds)
Oct 04Hotel Congress PlazaTucson, AZ
Oct 05SisterAlbuquerque, NM
Oct 07Fox TheatreBoulder, CO
Oct 08The Gothic TheatreDenver, CO
Oct 10Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
Oct 11Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Oct 12Headliners Music HallLouisville, KY
Oct 14Woodward TheaterCincinnati, OH
Oct 15Mr. Smalls TheatrePittsburgh, PA
Oct 17White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ
Oct 18Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Oct 20Union Craft BrewingBaltimore, MD
Oct 21Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC
Oct 22The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Oct 23Terminal WestAtlanta, GA
Oct 25Toulouse TheatreNew Orleans, LA
Oct 27White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Oct 28TBDAustin, TX
Oct 29TBDAustin, TX
Oct 31Granada TheaterDallas, TX