Viagra Boys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Cave World and will be out July 8 via Year0001. The band have also released a video for their new song "Ain't No Thief". The video was directed by SNASK. Viagra Boys released Welfare Jazz in 2021. The band announced a US tour with Shame and Kills Birds. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Cave World Tracklist
1. Baby Criminal
2. Cave Hole
3. Troglodyte
4. Punk Rock Loser
5. Creepy Crawlers
6. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis
7. Globe Earth
8. Ain´t No Thief
9. Big Boy
10. ADD
11. Human Error
12. Return To Monkey
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 26
|The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA (no Kills Birds)
|Sep 27
|The New Parish
|Oakland, CA (no Kills Birds)
|Sep 28
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA (no Kills Birds)
|Oct 04
|Hotel Congress Plaza
|Tucson, AZ
|Oct 05
|Sister
|Albuquerque, NM
|Oct 07
|Fox Theatre
|Boulder, CO
|Oct 08
|The Gothic Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Oct 10
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|Oct 11
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Oct 12
|Headliners Music Hall
|Louisville, KY
|Oct 14
|Woodward Theater
|Cincinnati, OH
|Oct 15
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Oct 17
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ
|Oct 18
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 20
|Union Craft Brewing
|Baltimore, MD
|Oct 21
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|Oct 22
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Oct 23
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 25
|Toulouse Theatre
|New Orleans, LA
|Oct 27
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Oct 28
|TBD
|Austin, TX
|Oct 29
|TBD
|Austin, TX
|Oct 31
|Granada Theater
|Dallas, TX