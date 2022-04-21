Manic Kat Records have revealed a interactive way to listen to their roster through a new app. The "Punk Hub Live App" will showcase exclusive content and live videos of Manic Kat Bands and is set to be available tomorrow. Along with this announcement they have released a new compilation called Digital Pandemic - Let’s Not Do That Again, which drops tomorrow as well. The comp will feature tracks by Neverlyn, I Am The Pilot, Right On, Kid and more. Today, we have the complation here for you a day early, see below.

You can click here to Download Punk Hub Live and here to listen to the compilation.