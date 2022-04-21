Manic Kat Records have revealed a interactive way to listen to their roster through a new app. The "Punk Hub Live App" will showcase exclusive content and live videos of Manic Kat Bands and is set to be available tomorrow. Along with this announcement they have released a new compilation called Digital Pandemic - Let’s Not Do That Again, which drops tomorrow as well. The comp will feature tracks by Neverlyn, I Am The Pilot, Right On, Kid and more. Today, we have the complation here for you a day early, see below.
You can click here to Download Punk Hub Live and here to listen to the compilation.
“We’re really excited for the official launch of our Punk Hub Live mobile app this Friday! It has been the culmination of the last two years of lockdowns and uncertainties. Now that touring is finally starting to come back in full swing, this app with be a great compliment and will also offer more than just content from our artists. We have partnered with some amazing content creators that will feature their material on our mobile platform. In addition to music, we are/will be offering pro wrestling, comics, gaming, meet & greets, and much more. You can download it now for free on either the IOS or Android app stores.”