12 hours ago by Em Moore

JER has released a video for their new song featuring guest vocals from Elise Okusami of Oceanator, "Decolonize Yr Mind". The video was filmed by Laila Fakhoury and Rae Mystic and features a dance performance from Essence Thomas. The song if off their upcoming album Bothered/Unbothered due out May 27 via Bad Time Records. JER released a handful of singles in 2020. Check out the video below.