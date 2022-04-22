Vile Creature and Bismuth: “A Hymn of Loss and Hope”

Hamilton based doom metal duo Vile Creature and UK based doom metal duo Bismuth have released a new collaboration called "A Hymn of Loss and Hope". It was originally commissioned for Roadburn Festival and was recorded in July 2021. It is available digitally and will also be available on vinyl via The Flenser. Vile Creature and Bismuth released In Tenebris Lux in 2020. Vile Creature released their album Glory! Glory! Apathy Took Helm! in 2020. Bismuth released The slow dying of the Great Barrier Reef in 2018. Check it out below.