With Honor have announced the opening acts for their NYC show on June 24th. Drowningman, Stand Still and Become One. Tickets are one sale now. See below for the full announcement.
Previous StoryBob Vylan release "Wicked & Bad" video
Next StorySurfbort releases video for "Open Your Eyes" with Tony Hawk
With Honor/ Drowningman/ Stand Still/ Become One (Brooklyn)
With Honor Connecticut dates postponed
One Step Closer announce album, release video
With Honor (Connecticut)
Furnace Fest announce first round of bands
Second Sandy Hook benefit added with My Heart to Joy, With Honor reunions
Hydra Head launches 'Hydra Health'
Daybreaker: "Now Or Never"
Daybreaker: 'The Northbound Trains' EP
Pure Noise Records signs Daybreaker