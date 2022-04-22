Municipal Waste and Integrity have announced a tour together. The tour is called "Summer Atrocity" and will run in July. Bewitcher will be joining them on all dates. Municipal Waste will be releasing their album Electrifried Brain on July 1 and will be touring the US in May with Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, and Spy. The band released Slime and Punishment in 2017. Integrity released Howling, for the Nightmare Shall Consume in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 18
|Sharkey's
|Syracuse, NY (w/Exodus)
|Jun 19
|Crossroads
|Garwood, NJ
|Jun 21
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 22
|Fine Line Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jun 23
|Summerfest
|Milwaukee, WI (Municipal Waste only)
|Jun 24
|Skully's
|Columbus, OH