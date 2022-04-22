Episode #590 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Joey of La Neve and Downtown Boys stops by to talk about the new La Neve EP History Solved, making political music, Italian history, dance music, and much more. Joey sticks around to talk the news with John, Hallie, and Em. They discuss the new Devil Master single, John Doe's new solo song, The Venomous Pinks' new video, and the new Integrity remixes. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryNew Review Update: New Reviews for April 22, 2022
Next StoryInterviews: Ash Stixx and Tyler Fieldhouse of GILT talk their new EP
Municipal Waste/Integrity/Bewitcher (US)
Devil Master: "Shrines in Cinder"
Integrity remixes, re-releases first two albums
John Doe of X releases "El Romance-0" video
The Venomous Pinks release "Apothecary Ailment" video
Dead Kennedys announce East Coast tour (US)
La Neve release new song, "Soft Power"
Devil Master release "The Vigour of Evil" video
Watch the new video by The Venomous Pinks!
La Neve announce new EP, release "History Solved" video