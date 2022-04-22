Episode #590 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Joey of La Neve and Downtown Boys stops by to talk about the new La Neve EP History Solved, making political music, Italian history, dance music, and much more. Joey sticks around to talk the news with John, Hallie, and Em. They discuss the new Devil Master single, John Doe's new solo song, The Venomous Pinks' new video, and the new Integrity remixes. Listen to the episode below!