Upstate NY based punks Neckscars released a cover of "Adam's song", originally by Blink-182. The track is now streaming digitally on all platforms. Neckscars released Don’t Panic in 2021. See below to check out the cover.
Previous StoryFestivals & Events: Avail announce "Over The James" show in Richmond
Next StoryVideos: Be Well: "I Will Leave You With This"
Neckscars: "Adam's Song" (Blink-182 cover)
SOIA's Lou Koller on new Original Son single
Neckscars (California)
Neckscars : "Loaded"
Wiretap Records announce charity compilation
Neckscars/Celebration Summer (East Coast)
Neckscars announce February shows (West Coast)
Spanish Love Songs release Blink-182 cover
Tired Radio: "Monsters"
American Thrills: "Blue Collar"