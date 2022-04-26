Editrix announce album, release new song

by Em Moore
Editrix have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Editrix II: Editrix Goes to Hell and will be out June 3 via Exploding in Sound The band have also released a new song called "One Truck Gone". Editrix released Tell Me I'm Bad in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Editrix II: Editrix Goes to Hell Tracklist
1. Editrix Goes to Hell
2. The Hunt
3. Queering Ska
4. One Truck Gone
5. Cowboy
6. Hieroglyphics
7. Horse Girls
8. Gut Project
9. I Can Hear It
10. Two Questions
11. Mythic Victims
12. Time Can't Be Redeemed