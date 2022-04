17 hours ago by Em Moore

Cave In have released a video for their new song "Blood Spiller". The video was directed by Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman of Two Minutes To Late Night. The song is off their upcoming album Heavy Pendulum due out May 20 via Relapse Records. Cave In will be playing Avail's "Over The James" event in August and released Final Transmission in 2019. Check out the video below.