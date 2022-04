16 hours ago by Em Moore

Cowboy Boy have announced that they will be releasing a compilation on Bandcamp to benefit trans youth in Texas. The comp is called Come Hell or High Water and will be out May 6 (Bandcamp Friday). The bands that will be on it include Chris Farren, Catbite, Dogbreth, Totally Slow, and Lizzie No. Cowboy Boy released their album Good Girl in 2021. Check out the announcement below.