Episode #591 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Max Blastic of the legendary Max Creeps stops by to talk about the band's upcoming second album Nein, the band's breakup and reunion, what he wants out of life, and much more. Max also sticks around to talk the news with Hallie, Em, and John. They discuss the new Surfbort video featuring Tony Hawk, Amyl and The Sniffers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Bob Vylan's new "Wicked & Bad" video, and Big Moose Manholington's new tape. Listen to the episode below!
