We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Florida based punks {[Call In Dead]]. The band just released a new single called "Patriarchy", and it will be available for pre-order this Friday, April 29th. The track was recorded with their new singer, Ripley, at Danger Room Recordings. See below to check out their video for the track and to read a statement on the track from Ripley Eldridge.
"I wrote this song to call out how toxic masculinity affects men and women. The constant pressure to fit some arbitrary standard set by the generation before creates men who are incapable of functioning in a healthy way and enables the trampling of the ability for women to be equals in our society. It's pervasive in our culture, and it needs to stop."-Ripley Eldridge (Singer)