We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Florida based punks {[Call In Dead]]. The band just released a new single called "Patriarchy", and it will be available for pre-order this Friday, April 29th. The track was recorded with their new singer, Ripley, at Danger Room Recordings. See below to check out their video for the track and to read a statement on the track from Ripley Eldridge.