Soul Glo (EU & UK)

by Tours

Soul Glo have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday. The band will be touring America this May and released their album Diaspora Problems earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 01Urban SpreeBerlin, DE
Sep 02HeadcrashHamburg, DE
Sep 03Helios37Cologne, DE
Sep 04TrixAntwerp, BE
Sep 05Bouie NoireParis, FR
Sep 08Prince AlbertBrighton, UK
Sep 09FlapperBirmingham, UK
Sep 10Yellow ArchSheffield, UK
Sep 11King TutsGlasgow, UK
Sep 13The Key ClubLeeds, UK
Sep 14Strange BrewBristol, UK
Sep 15Star and GarterManchester, UK
Sep 16Boston Music RoomsLondon, UK
Sep 17MelkwegAmsterdam, NL