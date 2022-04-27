Soul Glo have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday. The band will be touring America this May and released their album Diaspora Problems earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 01
|Urban Spree
|Berlin, DE
|Sep 02
|Headcrash
|Hamburg, DE
|Sep 03
|Helios37
|Cologne, DE
|Sep 04
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|Sep 05
|Bouie Noire
|Paris, FR
|Sep 08
|Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK
|Sep 09
|Flapper
|Birmingham, UK
|Sep 10
|Yellow Arch
|Sheffield, UK
|Sep 11
|King Tuts
|Glasgow, UK
|Sep 13
|The Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Sep 14
|Strange Brew
|Bristol, UK
|Sep 15
|Star and Garter
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 16
|Boston Music Rooms
|London, UK
|Sep 17
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL