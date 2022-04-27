Cheerbleederz release new song, announce UK shows

by Em Moore
Cheerbleederz have released a video for their new song "Nail Biters". The video was directed and recorded by Rich Mandell. The song is off their upcoming album even in jest due out this summer via Alcopop! Records. The band have also announced a handful of tour dates for the UK. Cheerbleederz released their EP lobotany in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 26
|The Library
|Oxford, UK
|Jul 27
|The Amersham Arms
|London, UK
|Jul 28
|The Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Jul 29
|The Castle
|Manchester, UK