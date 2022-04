10 hours ago by Em Moore

Mexico City based punk band Lucia y los Alfileres, made up of Sara Norman, Angelica Camacho, Violeta Hinojosa, and Alice Bag, have released a new single. The song is called "Pequeños Esqueletos" and is available digitally now. Lucia y los Alfileres released their first single "Chicas Que Se Portan Mal" in March. Check out the new song below.