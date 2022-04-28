Los Campesinos! have announced American and Canadian shows for this summer. Proper. will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29. Los Campesinos! released their remastered version of Hello Sadness in 2021 and Sick Scenes in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 16
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 17
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 19
|Mahall's
|Lakewood, OH
|Aug 20
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Aug 22
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|Aug 24
|Elsewhere
|Brooklyn, NY
|Aug 26
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Aug 27
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA