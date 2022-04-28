Los Campesinos!/Proper. (US & CAN)

by Tours

Los Campesinos! have announced American and Canadian shows for this summer. Proper. will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29. Los Campesinos! released their remastered version of Hello Sadness in 2021 and Sick Scenes in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 16Lincoln HallChicago, IL
Aug 17El ClubDetroit, MI
Aug 19Mahall'sLakewood, OH
Aug 20Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Aug 22The SinclairCambridge, MA
Aug 24ElsewhereBrooklyn, NY
Aug 26Black CatWashington, DC
Aug 27Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA